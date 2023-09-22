September 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

141-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Venice Rejected by Council

The Initiative Is Strongly Supported by Venice Housing Corporation and Received Previous City Council Support

 By Nick Antonicello

The September 19th monthly meeting was highlighted by the rejection of the woefully unpopular Venice median housing proposal, the 141-unit initiative that is strongly supported by the Venice Housing Corporation that received previous city council support not once, but twice with the backing of former councilman Mike Bonin.

But all housing initiatives like politics are local, and the locals in Venice came out on the record to ensure another solid rejection of the project by this newly seated board.

Multiple speakers opposing the project described it as “ugly and expensive,” noting the proposal’s location is all wrong for Venice in what most opponents believe is just an inappropriate location that close to the beach in a community that relies on tourism for revenue, jobs and a strong local economy.

Conspicuous by their absence was anyone from the VHC, who has had a cold and icy relationship with past boards and seems that will continue at least for now.

Even one homeless advocate deemed the location as inappropriate and that the site will lack specific services for those with drug and alcohol issues.

Brian Ulf, a former member of the VNC’s Homelessness Committee and the President of SHARE (Self Help And Recovery Exchange), a service provider for substance abusers pointed out that Venice has long been accepting and welcoming of numerous venues for the homeless, but described the project as the “wrong place” to construct it.

Under board comment, Steve Bradbury said the proposal is not affordable housing, and that the site needed to be developed responsibly.

Secretary Tima Bell, an architect said while he supports affordable housing, he didn’t like the project and was concerned about the tone and tenor of the discussion.

Deborah Keaton, another new board member described the project as “looking like a prison,” with the lack of windows while Outreach Chair Erica Moore noted “far less support,” from those she has interacted regarding the controversial issue with so many residents.

Soledad Ursua, described the site as “not the right location,” and questioned why the project was exempt from the fact it sits in a flood zone.

Board member and homeless advocate Lisa Redmond who supports the project called the motion to reject “wrong, redundant and pandering.”

Redmond took exception to the presence of LA City Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) who sat next to her communications staffer Jamie Paige, the former publisher of the Venice Current, now known as the Westside Current, who was one of Park’s strongest and most vocal supporters in last year’s council campaign that saw her squeeze past fellow Venetian Erin Darling by a slim, 52-48% margin.

Paige previously served as a member of the VNC.

Redmond mused why Park was even present, and noted that the LA City Council had voted twice previously to support the housing initiative just steps from the beach.

President Brian Averill wrapped up board comment describing the proposal as making “little sense,” and that dollars could be spent more efficiently.

The vote was overwhelmingly against the project with 11 members against and just 2 in the affirmative,  while 3 were recused, 2 not eligible and 2 absent.

For more information about the Venice Neighborhood Council, visit them online at www.venicenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the local Neighborhood Council. A member of the Outreach & Oceanfront Walk Committees, he can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Council Rejects Creation of Citizen Task Force on Homeless Shelter

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Task Force Would Recommend the to Use Vacant Parcels for Interim Homeless Shelter By Nick Antonicello Retired attorney and...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Encampments Expand to Commonwealth Avenue

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Commonwealth Now Victim to Additional Homeless Individuals East of Lincoln  By Nick Antonicello Another day, another illegal encampment comes to...

Photo: Instagram: @pasjoli.sm
Dining, News

L.A. Times Declares Santa Monica Restaurant as Having “Best Grilled Cheese in the Universe”

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Included Is Crispy Gruyère Cheese, “Like a Nutty, Sharp Cracker” By Zach Armstrong The “croque Matthieu”, featured on the bar...

Photo: Pizzana
Dining, News

Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.” By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Charcoal, A Great Neighborhood Venue

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!  By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...

Photo: Lisa Ezell
News, upbeat

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR