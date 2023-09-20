September 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Pizzana

Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.”

By Zach Armstrong

Pizzana, a Naples-style Pizza chain reimagined for Southern California with “consciously sourced toppings”, will soon open a new Marina del Rey location near Ballona Creek in Unit C of 4716 Lincoln Boulevard.

The franchise was ranked #67 by the Los Angeles Times’ in its 101 Best LA Restaurants, calling Chef Daniele Uditi  “one of the city’s most accomplished pizza maestros.” The New York Times also praised Uditi’s dining concept as the “most successful combination of chewy and crisp crust.” As explained on Pizzana’s website, Uditi’s signature style is using “slow dough” which is carefully prepared to ferment for multiple days for a light crust that is easy to digest.

Menu items include a first-of-its-kind Cacio E Pepe, inspired by the traditional Italian pasta, which melts fior di latte and provoloncino d’agerola together then finished off with parmigiana crema and cracked black pepper. Its Neo Margherita is a unique take on the classic item, by replacing traditional tomato sauce with a tomato reduction cooked for a full 24 hours and sprinkling the pie with crunchy basil crumb. Antipasta, dessert and salad options are also available.

With its original location in Brentwood and others in Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Dallas, TX, it also plans to soon open a Houston location.

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Charcoal. A Great Neighborhood Venue.

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

Thriving Happy Hour of Bites, Wine, Cocktails and Beer!  By Nick Antonicello Located at the corner of Clune and Washington...

Photo: Lisa Ezell
News, upbeat

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Local Whole Foods Held Hostage by Rampant Homelessness (Videos Included)

September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023

Current Conditions Around Rose Have Become Intolerable and Dangerous for Residents. By Nick Antonicello As Venice becomes more and more...

