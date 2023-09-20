Award-Winning Pizza Concept to Open Marina del Rey Location

New York Times Praised the Dining Concept as the “Most Successful Combination of Chewy and Crisp Crust.”

By Zach Armstrong

Pizzana, a Naples-style Pizza chain reimagined for Southern California with “consciously sourced toppings”, will soon open a new Marina del Rey location near Ballona Creek in Unit C of 4716 Lincoln Boulevard.

The franchise was ranked #67 by the Los Angeles Times’ in its 101 Best LA Restaurants, calling Chef Daniele Uditi “one of the city’s most accomplished pizza maestros.” The New York Times also praised Uditi’s dining concept as the “most successful combination of chewy and crisp crust.” As explained on Pizzana’s website, Uditi’s signature style is using “slow dough” which is carefully prepared to ferment for multiple days for a light crust that is easy to digest.

Menu items include a first-of-its-kind Cacio E Pepe, inspired by the traditional Italian pasta, which melts fior di latte and provoloncino d’agerola together then finished off with parmigiana crema and cracked black pepper. Its Neo Margherita is a unique take on the classic item, by replacing traditional tomato sauce with a tomato reduction cooked for a full 24 hours and sprinkling the pie with crunchy basil crumb. Antipasta, dessert and salad options are also available.

With its original location in Brentwood and others in Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Dallas, TX, it also plans to soon open a Houston location.