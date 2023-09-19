Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation

A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey on Thursday, causing damage to approximately 30 units and resulting in injuries to two individuals, one of whom was a firefighter, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

At 2:48 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the Mariner’s Village apartment complex, located in the 4600 block of Via Marina. Flames and smoke were visible, emanating from the roof of the three-story structure.

The fire escalated rapidly, triggering a second alarm, followed by a third, necessitating the collaborative efforts of both county and city fire crews to combat the blaze. After 5 p.m., the fire on the first and second floors had been successfully contained, while firefighting teams continued their efforts to gain control over the flames on the third floor.

Ultimately, the fire was declared fully extinguished shortly before 6 p.m.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that a firefighter sustained minor, unspecified injuries during the firefighting operation and was subsequently transported to a hospital, according to LAND. Additionally, another individual was taken to a hospital due to burn injuries.