September 19, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Fire Engulfs Marina del Rey Apartment, Two Injured

A Firefighter Sustained Minor Injuries During the Operation

A significant three-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building in Marina del Rey on Thursday, causing damage to approximately 30 units and resulting in injuries to two individuals, one of whom was a firefighter, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

At 2:48 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the Mariner’s Village apartment complex, located in the 4600 block of Via Marina. Flames and smoke were visible, emanating from the roof of the three-story structure.

The fire escalated rapidly, triggering a second alarm, followed by a third, necessitating the collaborative efforts of both county and city fire crews to combat the blaze. After 5 p.m., the fire on the first and second floors had been successfully contained, while firefighting teams continued their efforts to gain control over the flames on the third floor.

Ultimately, the fire was declared fully extinguished shortly before 6 p.m.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that a firefighter sustained minor, unspecified injuries during the firefighting operation and was subsequently transported to a hospital, according to LAND. Additionally, another individual was taken to a hospital due to burn injuries.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Resolution Opposes Venice Median Project for Fourth Time, VNC’s Ad Com Recommends New Committee

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

Administrative Committee Recommends Action for Two Town Halls, Citizen Task Force to Investigate Relocation of Homeless to LAX Parcels Out...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Style, Canal Front Home on Market for Nearly $4M

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

All Private Access Bedrooms Are Accompanied by Patios and Balconies This Venice Canal Front, four-story Mediterranean Villa style home at...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Local Whole Foods Held Hostage by Rampant Homelessness (Videos Included)

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Current Conditions Around Rose Have Become Intolerable and Dangerous for Residents. By Nick Antonicello As Venice becomes more and more...

Photo: Venice of America Centennial Park
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Centennial Dog Park Proposed for Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Dogtown May Finally Host a State-Of-The-Art Facility for Our Furry and Four-Legged Friends. By Nick Antonicello For nearly a year,...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled near Venice Beach Waters

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach By Zach Armstrong Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Encampment Getting Larger and Bigger!

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Residents Weary and Exhausted by the Return of Illegal Encampments That Continue to Spread Like Wildfire. By Nick Antonicello What...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR