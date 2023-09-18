NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms.

As he embarks on his inaugural season with the Phoenix Suns, All-Star guard Bradley Beal has listed his Venice residence on the market for $8.5 million that he acquired three years ago for $6.8 million, Realtor.com reported.

Beal’s off-season abode is one of the neighborhood’s largest, boasting 8,091 square feet. The sleek gray color-schemed home features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry, and an expansive island. The finished basement is complete with a wine cellar, home movie theater and wet bar. Large sliding-glass doors open to the yard, where a heated saltwater pool and spa are offered.

First gaining prominence at the University of Florida, Beal was drafted in 2012 by the Washington Wizards going on to earn three All-Star selections and leading the Wizards to the playoffs five times. In recent months, Beal was traded to the Suns, where he’ll play alongside prominent NBA stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.