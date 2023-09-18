Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space

By Zach Armstrong

Local real estate developer Worthe Real Estate Group is set to propose a five-story, 60 residential unit mixed-use development at the north-east corner of Colorado Avenue and 4th Street at the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board’s next meeting.

In addition to the residential units, six of which would be affordable, the project would include 6,883 square feet of ground floor commercial space with one outdoor space facing 4th street and another towards the rear of the property facing Colorado. Sitting at a prominent corner at 407 Colorado Ave., across from the Metro E Line terminus, the project is described as one that will “help create a new ‘gateway’ to the Downtown area.” The southern edge of the rooftop would also feature an outdoor space, giving views down the Colorado Esplanade towards the ocean. The proposed landscape includes a variety of trees such as Arbatus Marina, Ginko Biloba and Platanus Mexicana, along with a variety of shrubs.

The proposed building is a “contemporary design” with framed features extending beyond the top floor in an angled soffit. Some balconies span the full length of each floor’s frames while those on level 4 span for a portion. The building’s facades are divided by horizontal bands of wood and aluminum. Metal panels are described as “used to highlight the protruding angular forms” while the facade’s interior faces are painted a shade of blue and the exterior face painted charcoal.

The Worthe Real Estate Group is a Santa Monica-based developer whose tenants include 20th Century Fox, abc, AT&T, Disney, ESPN, Sony, Snapchat, nickelodeon, and TMZ. Its portfolio projects include the “Ocean Avenue Project” at 1333 Ocean Avenue. That project, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, is set to include 120 hotel rooms, 100 apartments, restaurants and shops with outdoor dining and a public rooftop terrace with 360-degree views.