Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection

By Zach Armstrong

Collection Antiques and Books, a small shop holding a vast selection of classic and modern books ranging all genres at 15326 Antioch, is selling everything 50% off until its closing set for the end of September.

Owned by Jeff Ridgway, the store’s walls are covered with ceiling-reaching book shelves displaying a truly impressive collection. Among other items found in the store were antique clocks, a gramophone, an antique rotary dial phone, busts and antique photographs.

The shop was a favorite among West L.A. bookworms, known for a stock of rare finds. On a personal note, as I searched for a copy of Ask the Dust by John Fante, a novel which greatly influenced the legendary Charles Bukowski, Jeff’s store was the only one selling a physical copy. It is now perhaps my favorite novel.

The closing of Collection comes around the same time another idiosyncratic Palisadian store already came to an end. Roco Pizza, a jewel-delivery style Pizza outpost founded by California Pizza Kitchen’s co-founder, closed its doors in recent weeks a mere five months after opening them. The dining spot was also located in the Palisades Village.