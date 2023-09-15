September 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection

By Zach Armstrong

Collection Antiques and Books, a small shop holding a vast selection of classic and modern books ranging all genres at 15326 Antioch, is selling everything 50% off until its closing set for the end of September.

Owned by Jeff Ridgway, the store’s walls are covered with ceiling-reaching book shelves displaying a truly impressive collection. Among other items found in the store were antique clocks, a gramophone, an antique rotary dial phone, busts and antique photographs. 

The shop was a favorite among West L.A. bookworms, known for a stock of rare finds. On a personal note, as I searched for a copy of Ask the Dust by John Fante, a novel which greatly influenced the legendary Charles Bukowski, Jeff’s store was the only one selling a physical copy. It is now perhaps my favorite novel.

The closing of Collection comes around the same time another idiosyncratic Palisadian store already came to an end. Roco Pizza, a jewel-delivery style Pizza outpost founded by California Pizza Kitchen’s co-founder, closed its doors in recent weeks a mere five months after opening them. The dining spot was also located in the Palisades Village.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Local Whole Foods Held Hostage by Rampant Homelessness (Videos Included)

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Current Conditions Around Rose Have Become Intolerable and Dangerous for Residents. By Nick Antonicello As Venice becomes more and more...

Photo: Venice of America Centennial Park
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Centennial Dog Park Proposed for Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Dogtown May Finally Host a State-Of-The-Art Facility for Our Furry and Four-Legged Friends. By Nick Antonicello For nearly a year,...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled near Venice Beach Waters

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach By Zach Armstrong Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Encampment Getting Larger and Bigger!

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Residents Weary and Exhausted by the Return of Illegal Encampments That Continue to Spread Like Wildfire. By Nick Antonicello What...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

By Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ogden’s Cleaners Is Your Reliable Wardrobe Specialist

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Alterations, Fluff & Fold, Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning Are All Available From This One-Stop Retailer! By Nick Antonicello Located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home seen on HGTV on Sale for $2.4M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Included Amenities Are Accordion Doors and a Hot Tub This newly remodeled bungalow, recently showcased on HGTV, is nestled in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Record Set to Break for Most Expensive Home Sold on Venice Boardwalk

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Home Includes a Glass-Enclosed “Jewelry Box” Staircase By Zach Armstrong A real estate listing could soon break the record...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR