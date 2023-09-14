September 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Local Whole Foods Held Hostage by Rampant Homelessness (Videos Included)

Current Conditions Around Rose Have Become Intolerable and Dangerous for Residents.

By Nick Antonicello

As Venice becomes more and more immune to the conditions that are mounting along Lincoln and Rose, one wonders if one of the more popular shopping locales can continue to thrive and prosper?

Any frequent shopper who purchases groceries at Whole Foods or the Ninety-Nine Cent store are usually confronted by the many homeless who roam the parking lot, occupy the restrooms or hangout at the seating outside this popular Venice venue.

What compounds the problem is the concentration of homeless encampments in and around the retailer at 7th and Rose, which begs the question: When will these conditions get addressed?

If not for the private security Whole Foods employs around the entrance and parking areas, the conditions would be that much uglier!

Beyond the panhandlers is the plethora of unregistered and uninsured RV’s that remain dormant for weeks if not months, while these encampments are supported by the Bread & Roses food shelter which in many ways serves as a magnet for even more individuals that occupy the streets, to the many that are out-of-state transients that deal and use drugs for all to see which only confirms the hard reality that Venice is a containment zone for a condition that has been in many ways forced upon this community while elite neighborhoods like Pacific Palisades get a free pass.

For the homeless-on-homeless violence, and the unprovoked agitation against area residents and now a complete inability to walk to WHOLE Foods safely because the tents blocking access to what is left of the sidewalk on Rose has become just dangerous for all concerned!

For how can cars serve as a clothes line, remain immobile for weeks at a time, but if you don’t move your vehicle for street sweeping, you get that fairly expensive ticket, no questions asked!

For is it the community’s responsibility to lose their own quality-of-life to accept these illegal conditions that are allowed to fester on any corner, vacant lot and sidewalk here in Venice?

For what are the rights of the homeowner, parent or tenant that pays an insane amount of rent to live here to compromise away their rights and safety for themselves as well as their family?

There is no other issue as overwhelming as encampments and homelessness here in Venice.

It dwarfs every other issue and condition because it spills over to the other important topics of crime, parking and public health.

If homelessness is not permanently fixed, you cannot correct or contain crime because they are in fact intertwined and the fact LAPD has been handcuffed and held in check,  this only tells residents help is not on the way!

There are simply too many encampments, RV’s and homeless in Venice and after a year of campaign promises in 2022 telling us things will change, stop the talk and turn to action right now.

Yes, Venice is sick and tired about being sick and tired about the issue of homelessness.

Nick Antonicello covers the issue of homelessness and encampments here in Venice. A thirty-year resident, you can contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Venice of America Centennial Park
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Centennial Dog Park Proposed for Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Dogtown May Finally Host a State-Of-The-Art Facility for Our Furry and Four-Legged Friends. By Nick Antonicello For nearly a year,...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing By Zach Armstrong Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled near Venice Beach Waters

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach By Zach Armstrong Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Encampment Getting Larger and Bigger!

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Residents Weary and Exhausted by the Return of Illegal Encampments That Continue to Spread Like Wildfire. By Nick Antonicello What...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

By Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ogden’s Cleaners Is Your Reliable Wardrobe Specialist

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Alterations, Fluff & Fold, Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning Are All Available From This One-Stop Retailer! By Nick Antonicello Located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home seen on HGTV on Sale for $2.4M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Included Amenities Are Accordion Doors and a Hot Tub This newly remodeled bungalow, recently showcased on HGTV, is nestled in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Record Set to Break for Most Expensive Home Sold on Venice Boardwalk

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Home Includes a Glass-Enclosed “Jewelry Box” Staircase By Zach Armstrong A real estate listing could soon break the record...

Photo: Facebook: @California Nurses Association
Hard, News

Marina Del Rey Nurses Hold Strike and Rally Over Workplace Conditions

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Nurses Are Negotiating for a New Contract and Urging Management to Improve Nursing Staff and Resolve a Turnover Crisis By...

Photo: Mehrnoosh Architecture
Hard, News

Architect Proposes 30,000 Sq Ft Pier at Venice Beach

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Urban Designer Brings Forth Big Idea of a Second Pier at the Foot of Rose By Nick Antonicello Big ideas...

