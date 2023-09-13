September 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds

By Zach Armstrong

To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold the Biggest Drumming Circle on September 17 on Venice Beach. 

The annual event expects to attract hundreds for the celebration held by the Jewish L.A. outreach community led by best-selling author Rabbi Naomi Levy. Activities include a Tashlich drumming circle on the beach (5:45 pm) which will be preceded by a Torah service (5:15 pm) all where Venice Blvd. meets the Pacific Ocean. A subsequent Kol Nidre service will be held the following Sunday at 6:15 p.m. at Clover Park in Santa Monica.

“Nashuva does not charge admissions for any of its services,” read an event post. “The suggested minimum donation for attendance at the High Holy Day services is $350-$750 per person. Nashuva relies on High Holy Day donations to support year round programs.”

For more information, go to https://nashuva.com/pray/high-holy-days-2023/#schedule.

in News, upbeat
