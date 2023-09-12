September 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: Fox News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

The Views of Tesla’s CEO Likely Encouraged His “Anti-woke” Stance

By Zach Armstrong

In an upcoming biography, Elon Musk says a private K-12 Santa Monica school is at fault for the anti-wealth views of his transgender daughter who regrets being related to the billionaire in any way, the Daily Mail reported.

In the Wall Street Journal excerpt from author Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk”, 19-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson’s spiteful views of her father is described as Musk’s most painful experience since the sudden death of his 10-week-old firstborn. According to the book, Musk didn’t show disdain for his daughter’s gender transition. It was while she attended the Crossroads School of Arts and Sciences, with annual tuition costs as much as $50,000, when she began to voice Marxist-leaning views.  

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk told the author. The South African-born entrepreneur also compared Crossroads to Twitter’s platform, saying it had “become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right wing and anti-establishment voices,” LA Magazine reported. A conviction that led to Musk’s infamous 2022 Twitter takeover. 

Musk, first recognized as the real-life Tony Stark figure behind SpaceX and Tesla, has taken it upon himself to defeat what he describes as “woke ideology”, a term affiliated with political correctness, race and gender diversity initiatives, censorship and Marxism. Reports from Daily Mail and LA Magazine don’t indicate that Musk explains how Crossroads encouraged his daughter’s views. The school’s website states it prepares students to “think critically,” and “commit themselves to lives that value community, justice and activism.” It also includes a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office that overlooks several programs. The school also established a Rise Committee to use “radical empathy” in its recommendations of improving diversity.

Crossroads has not responded to inquiries from Santa Monica Mirror.

 Opened in 1971, Crossroads is ranked No. 6 in Niche’s Best High Schools for Arts in California, and has been called a “nepotism baby” school for its history of educating the children of celebrities. Some famous alumni include Kate Hudson, Jonah Hill, Gwyneth Paltrow and both Deschanel sisters.

