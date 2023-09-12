10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled in Venice Beach Waters

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach

By Zach Armstrong

Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked a sewer main in the area of 5120 Goldleaf Circle, leading the L.A. County Department of Public Health to alert residents not to swim in waters adjacent to Venice Beach.

A beach closure was issued for Charlie Beach, a half-mile north and south of Ballona Creek. Warnings were also issued for all of Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey and 100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier, along with other Los Angeles-area beaches. According to Patch, approximately 10,000 gallons of sewage was spilled into Los Angeles waters.

The Public Works Department has since responded to the location and cleared the blockage, according to officials. As of Sept. 11, warnings were only lifted for Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, according to the public health department’s website.