September 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @California Nurses Association

Marina Del Rey Nurses Hold Strike and Rally Over Workplace Conditions

Nurses Are Negotiating for a New Contract and Urging Management to Improve Nursing Staff and Resolve a Turnover Crisis

By Zach Armstrong

Over 300 nurses and RNs held a strike and rally at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital on Sept. 6 for better workplace conditions, fair contracts and better nurse recruitment. 

Since February, the nurses have been negotiating for a new contract and urging their management to improve nursing staff and resolve the facility’s turnover crisis, according to a post by National Nurses United. As previously reported by Yo Venice!, hospital staff are concerned over incurred costs on patient care since the hospital allegedly began investing in short-term agency nurses. One nurse claimed she witnessed qualified nurses leave while management staffed the hospital with temporary contract nurses, who often outnumber RNs.

“Cedars-Sinai management is driving nurses away from our hospital faster than they can hire them,” said Sophia Sabido, an RN in emergency room case management, in a statement. “We’re striking because enough is enough. It’s time management gets serious about the conditions driving nurses away from our facility. A fair contract that implements nurses’ solutions to these problems is the best way to do that.”

The union previously said hospital management demanded education benefits and paid time off policies to be waived in collective bargaining rights, while union nurses believe those measures are necessary for staff retention and providing quality care.

“We really do think we’re close (to a finalized contract),” Dr. Jeff Smith, CEO of Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey, previously said in a statement. “I’m hopeful that with a little better understanding about the educational benefits, paid time off and leave of absence, we’ll reach an agreement.”

Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey is reportedly a non-profit hospital with 133 licensed beds, ranked as the best hospital in California by U.S. News & World Report and had an increase of $1.1 billion in annual revenue last year at $6.9 billion.

Hard, News
