September 7, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Starbucks Reopens at Pacific & Washington

Longtime Coffee Provider Has Complete Renovation and Facelift

 By Nick Antonicello

 STARBUCKS, long a fixture at Washington Square, recently reopened with a fresh new look both inside and out.

Located at 100 Washington Boulevard on the southwest corner,  STARBUCKS is open at 5:30 AM except for Sunday (6AM) and closes at 8PM except for Sundays as well (6:30 PM).

Starbucks is not just passionate purveyors of coffee, but everything else that goes with a full and rewarding coffeehouse experience.

They also offer a selection of premium teas, fine pastries and other delectable treats to please the taste buds.

And the music you hear in store is chosen for its artistry and appeal.

It’s not unusual to see people coming to Starbucks to chat, meet up or even work.

They are a Venice neighborhood gathering place, a part of the daily routine – and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Get to know them and you’ll see: they are so much more than what they brew.

They make sure everything we do is through the lens of humanity – from their commitment to the highest quality coffee in the world, to the way we engage with our customers and communities to do business responsibly.

The new look is after about two weeks of construction where the corner space was completely gutted and redone to reflect a livelier customer service experience.

STARBUCKS is back and brewing your favorite coffee or tea!

For details call (310) 821-5233.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindsppring.com

