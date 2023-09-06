Venice Shorts: Starbucks Reopens at Pacific & Washington

Longtime Coffee Provider Has Complete Renovation and Facelift

By Nick Antonicello

STARBUCKS, long a fixture at Washington Square, recently reopened with a fresh new look both inside and out.

Located at 100 Washington Boulevard on the southwest corner, STARBUCKS is open at 5:30 AM except for Sunday (6AM) and closes at 8PM except for Sundays as well (6:30 PM).

The new look is after about two weeks of construction where the corner space was completely gutted and redone to reflect a livelier customer service experience.

STARBUCKS is back and brewing your favorite coffee or tea!

For details call (310) 821-5233.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindsppring.com