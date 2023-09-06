Newly constructed canal-adjacent property on market for $6.7M

The Rooftop Deck Offers Panoramic 360-Degree Views

Nestled within the Historic Venice Canals and seven years in the making, this newly-constructed three-level residence includes black oak and travertine cabinetry, an alluring bar, a balcony affording canal vistas, a walk-in closet enhanced by a Crema Marble island, an adjacent dressing/seating area and a makeup station.

The 2,848 square foot property located at 442 Sherman Canal, on the market for a little more than $6.7 million, has a luxurious bathroom, an oversized shower, a freestanding Travertine tub and an exclusive dry sauna. The second level reveals a laundry room and three additional bedrooms, each complete with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The rooftop deck, located on the top level, offers panoramic 360-degree views of the surroundings.

It is listed by Adi Perez of The Agency. For more information on the property, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/442-Sherman-Canal-Venice-CA-90291/20444174_zpid/.