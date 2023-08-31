August 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Bay Market, Just Steps From the Beach at Washington Square!

Family Operated and Recently Renovated, Bay Market Caters to Beachgoers and Locals Alike!

By Nick Antonicello

As they say in real estate, location is everything and Bay Market has one of the more coveted venues along Washington Square squeezed between some of the most popular restaurants and retailers   just steps from the Pacific and the iconic Venice Fishing Pier and Oceanfront Walk.

Be it coffee and donuts in the morning or a ham & cheese croissant instead, or maybe a roast beef sandwich for lunch, Bay Market offers an array of items that are beach perfect such as towels and other products that make for a day of fun in the sun that are more memorable.

Located at 22 Washington Blvd between Cabo Cantina and the soon-to-open Divani, a new Indian bistro, Bay Market caters to beach goers and area residents because of it’s huge array of grocery items, beer, wine and just about every juice, milk or soft drink on the market.

Bay Market opens at 7:30AM and closes 2:30AM so it is readily convenient for the neighborhood local or a visitor staying at the many hotels or short term rentals that populate both Venice and the Marina.

Forgot that suntan lotion or block, a pair of sunglasses? Bay Market is a fully stocked locale that provides just about anything you need for living the beach life or just a place to pick up the morning newspaper or lottery ticket.

The foot traffic along Washington especially during the weekends is strong and steady and Bay Market even offers a table and chairs for people to watch and sit,  or just a take a rest to your next destination along the way as you hit the waves to surf and swim.

Bay Market is located at 22 Washington and the number is (310) 439-2215.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident who covers the Venice scene and lifestyle. Have a tip or a take on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

