Photo: Instagram: @jimmorrison

Jim Morrison Tribute Coming Labor Day Weekend to Venice Beach

The Event Will Emulate the Style of the Hollywood Bowl

Peace Frog will perform the “Jim Morrison Venice Beach Rooftop Experience” on Labor Day weekend Sept. 3, at the rooftop location of at 66 1/2 Windward Ave in the heart of Venice Beach.

Emulating the style of the Hollywood Bowl, this event adopts a picnic-style ambiance, allowing attendees to bring their own edibles, wine, and beer. The tribute band Peace Frog, devoted to the legacy of The Doors, pays homage to the legendary American poet Jim Morrison. 

According to accounts from band members, the inception of The Doors began on Venice Beach when Jim Morrison sang lyrics of “My Eyes Have Seen You” and “Moonlight Drive” (later to become classic rock hits) to future band keyboardist Ray Manzerek. Morrison is also remembered as a regular of the now legendary Hinano Cafe.

For tickets and more information, go to https://allevents.in/venice/peace-frogs-jim-morrison-venice-beach-rooftop-experience-byob/10000661676230417.

