August 29, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Here’s How Venice Gondoliers Football Started The Season

Two Games Are in the Record Books for the Gondoliers Current Season

By Zach Armstrong

The 23-24 academic school year has begun and with it: Friday night lights. Last season was successful for the Gondoliers with an 8-3 record, but sadly ended in a playoff loss to the Birmingham Patriots. 

Two games are in the record books for the Gondoliers current season and there’s a lot for Venice locals to be excited about. 

The Venice Gondoliers have an even 1-1 record as they come off a 13-7 loss to Harvard-Westlake. The Gondoliers had a total 198 passing yards from quarterbacks Jaiden Noel (169) and Nicholas Blasi (29). Senior Amir Smith earned both the most rushing (43) and receiving yards (173) for the team.

The first matchup of the season against the Roosevelt Rough Riders ended in a 27-12 victory for the Gondoliers. 170 passing yards were made between Noel (17) and Blasi (153). Junior Jeremiah Ridley earned the most receiving yards in the game with 54. Rushing yards totaled 138, mostly coming from Senior Max Carpenter (126). 

The Gondoliers will take on the Narbonne Gauchos, who hold the same 1-1 season record, on Sept. 7.

in Hard, News
