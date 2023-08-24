August 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Celebrity Basketball Game and Dunk Contest Coming to Venice Courts

Venice Basketball League Collaborated With a Cannabis Brand to Commemorate Its 18th Season

The Venice Basketball League, also known as VeniceBall, has collaborated with Timeless, a cannabis lifestyle brand, to commemorate the culmination of its 18th season through a dynamic day of basketball festivities at the renowned Venice Courts located at 1700 Ocean Front Walk. This event, known as “VeniceBall Legends Day” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, spanning from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The occasion is designed to be family-oriented and accessible to the public, showcasing an array of engaging basketball activities. The event lineup includes a high-profile celebrity basketball game, the finals of the women’s league, a captivating dunk contest, and a host of other attractions, culminating in the championship game.

Prominent celebrity and influencer participants have been confirmed, notably including Grayson ‘The Professor’ Boucher, Terrell Owens, Kris London, Chris Staples, Hitboy, and HeziGod. Additional personalities are expected to be announced in the near future.

In conjunction with the event, Timeless will offer limited-edition custom basketballs and sports merchandise, exclusively crafted for the VeniceBall event. A portion of the proceeds from these sales will be directed towards supporting various philanthropic initiatives of the League, such as the HOOPBUS and Build Courts Not Walls projects.

