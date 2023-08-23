August 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica Fire Department

SMFD Holds Procession to Honor Late Fire Engineer

Dominic Smith Passed Away on July 13

The Santa Monica Fire Department held a memorial procession and celebration of life ceremony for Fire Engineer Dom Smith, who passed away last month after a battle against an illness related to his work.

Dominic Smith initiated his firefighting journey as a volunteer with the city of Poway in 1993, concurrently serving as an EMT with a private ambulance company. Subsequently, he joined the Oceanside Fire Department in 1994, later transitioning to the Santa Monica Fire Department in 2001. Concluding his dedicated service to Santa Monica, Smith retired in March 2023, leaving behind an impactful legacy. He passed away on July 13, 2023, survived by his wife, Alexa, and their daughter.

“The Santa Monica Fire Department would like to express our sincere appreciation for Dominic’s dedication and commitment to our community in his 22 years of service in Santa Monica, and nearly 30-year career in the fire service.” a statement read. “We are grateful for Dominic’s friendship and his endless contributions to our department and its members. Dominic’s memory is embedded in our organization’s deep history, and his legacy will live on forever.”

The procession commenced at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, tracing a route along 2nd Street eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard, concluding at St. Monica Catholic Church located at 725 California Ave. A temporary closure of California Avenue, spanning between Lincoln Boulevard and 7th Street, was enforced.

For those wishing to contribute to the family, kindly direct inquiries to Michael.Linares@santamonica.gov.

