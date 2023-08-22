Outdoor Apparel Store to Celebrate Opening With Three-Day Celebration

The REI Co-op Store Is at the Corner of Mindanao and Admiralty Way

By Zach Armstrong

REI Co-op, a Seattle-based outdoor apparel retailer, is celebrating the opening of its new Marina del Rey store with a three-day celebration of giveaways, music, nonprofits and outdoor brands.

Happening Sept. 8 at the 23.500 square-foot store’s location at the corner of Mindanao and Admiralty Way, doors will open at 10 a.m. for the occasion. Attendees can get free Verve coffee and receive an exclusive camp mug with a donation to a local non-profit. An outdoor social from 1 to 5 p.m. will include music, nonprofits and outdoor brands.

Featured outdoor brands are Adidas, Altra, Alpine Start, Arc’teryx, Black Diamond, Cotopaxi, ENO Hammocks, Goodr, Gregory Mtn Products, Keen Footwear, Kuat, KUJU, Mountain House, National Forest Foundation, Nikwax, Nuun Hydration, Oboz Footwear, Osprey, Saucony, Smartwool and Quantum Energy Squares. Featured nonprofits are Black Girls Run! LA, Friends of Ballona Wetlands, Girlz Gone Riding, Latino Outdoors LA, and Surfrider LA.

The new store will sell gear and apparel for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness and paddling. Certified mechanics will be stationed at the specialty bike and ski shop to tune or repair equipment.

The Marina del Rey location is the 12th Los Angeles area store for the consumer co-op, and its 31st in California. Other REI stores are located in Arcadia, Burbank, Manhattan Beach, Northridge, Santa Monica and Woodland Hills.