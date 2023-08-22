August 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: REI

Outdoor Apparel Store to Celebrate Opening With Three-Day Celebration

The REI Co-op Store Is at the Corner of Mindanao and Admiralty Way

By Zach Armstrong

REI Co-op, a Seattle-based outdoor apparel retailer, is celebrating the opening of its new Marina del Rey store with a three-day celebration of giveaways, music, nonprofits and outdoor brands.

Happening Sept. 8 at the 23.500 square-foot store’s location at the corner of Mindanao and Admiralty Way, doors will open at 10 a.m. for the occasion. Attendees can get free Verve coffee and receive an exclusive camp mug with a donation to a local non-profit. An outdoor social from 1 to 5 p.m. will include music, nonprofits and outdoor brands. 

Featured outdoor brands are Adidas, Altra, Alpine Start, Arc’teryx, Black Diamond, Cotopaxi, ENO Hammocks, Goodr, Gregory Mtn Products, Keen Footwear, Kuat, KUJU, Mountain House, National Forest Foundation, Nikwax, Nuun Hydration, Oboz Footwear, Osprey, Saucony, Smartwool and Quantum Energy Squares. Featured nonprofits are Black Girls Run! LA, Friends of Ballona Wetlands, Girlz Gone Riding, Latino Outdoors LA, and Surfrider LA. 

The new store will sell gear and apparel for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness and paddling. Certified mechanics will be stationed at the specialty bike and ski shop to tune or repair equipment. 

The Marina del Rey location is the 12th Los Angeles area store for the consumer co-op, and its 31st in California. Other REI stores are located in Arcadia, Burbank, Manhattan Beach, Northridge, Santa Monica and Woodland Hills.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Mount Gay Rum Event In Venice At Belles Beach House

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool tunes at @Mount Gay Rum House. Fantastic. @yovenicenews Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice High School Football Season Starts With a Victory

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Gondoliers Totaled More Than 200 Passing and Rushing Yards By Zach Armstrong The Venice Gondoliers have started off their...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Here’s How Much Rain Tropical Storm Hilary Gave Venice

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Number Was Lower Than Most Other L.A. Areas Tropical Storm Hilary discharged an unprecedented volume of rain onto the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Oceanfront Triplex in Playa Del Rey on Market for Nearly $6M

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Built in 1957, Each Unit Offers a Direct Connection to the Beach In the intimate coastal community of Playa del...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Restored Venice Art Gallery on market for $6.7M

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

The Steel Panel Building Spans Nearly 5,300 Square Feet By Zach Armstrong The Baldessari Gallery/Museum, constructed in 2009 under Godfredsen-Sigal...

Photo: Mika Design Group
News, Real Estate

Planning Commision Approves 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Pacific Avenue

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

The Scheme Entails Demolition of Edifices From the 1920s and 1960s Housing initiatives at the former Vista del Rey Church...
News, Video

(Video) Incinerated Car Found Parked on Venice Street

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

LAPD has not responded about their knowledge of the vehicle. @yovenicenews Incinerated car found parked on Venice street #venice #venicebeach...

Photo: Jason Sugars and Erica Moore being sworn to office
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: Council Fills Vacancies, Seats Eight New Team Members on Lupc

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

Community Officer Erica Moore Becomes New Outreach Chair, Jason Sugars Returns as Community Officer.  By Nick Antonicello  The Venice Neighborhood...

Photo: LA Councilwoman Traci Park addresses members of the Venice Neighborhood Council
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Traci Park Addresses VNC Tuesday Evening

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

Park Congratulates New Members With Council Proclamations, Wants to “Partner and Advocate” With Stakeholders!  By Nick Antonicello It was a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 4 Storm, First Ever Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southern California By Keemia Zhang and...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Vegan Pop-up Holding Painting and Wine Sipping Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Beginners and Children Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong PlantxMarket, a Venice-based vegan pop up located at 2524 Pacific Ave, is...

Photo: Instagram: @Ggiata
Dining, News

Italian-Style Deli Opens in Venice Along Windward Ave

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette By Zach Armstrong Italian deli Ggiata has opened...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Instagram: @pj_la
News, upbeat

(Gallery) See Aerial Photos of 2023 Venice Beach Games

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Instagram Account @pj_la Posted Seven Aerial Photos of the Event By Zach Armstrong The Venice Beach Games returned July 29...

Photo: Dope Show Comedy
News, upbeat

Monthly Comedy Show Includes Free Hard Kombucha

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

The Show Includes Local Comedians as Well Ones Who Have Appeared on Netflix Double Rainbow, a live stand-up comedy event,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR