Here’s How Much Rain Tropical Storm Hilary Gave Venice

The Number Was Lower Than Most Other L.A. Areas

Tropical Storm Hilary discharged an unprecedented volume of rain onto the region. Some localities experienced substantial flooding, and the storm’s duration led to an accumulation of precipitation equivalent to a full year’s worth.

According to Patch, Venice got a total of 3.02 inches of rain according to NWS over the last three days while Ballona Creek got 3.65 inches of rainfall.

The number for Venice fell behind that of virtually all other Los Angeles county areas. That includes Hollywood Reservoir at 4.92 inches, Beverly Hills at 4.8 inches, Sepulveda Canyon at 4.91 inches, Topanga at 4.74 inches, Monte Nido at 4.65 inches, Downtown Los Angele at 3.34 inches, Leo Carrillo State Beach at 4.39 inches, Malibu at 4.41 inches, Calabasas at 3.98 inches, Agoura Hills at 3.95 inches, Cheeseboro Canyon at 3.52 inches and Agoura Hills at 3.95 inches.