Beginners and Children Are Welcome

By Zach Armstrong

PlantxMarket, a Venice-based vegan pop up located at 2524 Pacific Ave, is inviting locals to get creative while sipping on vegan wines.

The “Paint and Sip” event will be with Painting & Vino, a California-based curator of such occasions. The event takes place Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with all supplies included. Beginners and children are welcome.

For more information, go to https://plantx.com/pages/xmarket-venice.