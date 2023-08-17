August 18, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 3 Storm, Potentially Category 4 On Friday 

By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana

Hurricane Hilary is expected to land in Southern California by Monday, he fourth such storm to ever hit Southern California. According to the National Weather Service of Los Angeles, the storm has already been declared a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday evening and will likely become a Category 4 tomorrow. The storm should then begin to weaken on Saturday. 

Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States from Friday through early next week, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, will be possible across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. A Category 3 hurricane can have winds anywhere between 111 to 129 mph. Weather services stress that it is too early to predict the storm’s path. 

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles is “still expecting significant impacts for Southern California Sunday through Monday.” and notes that the storm will likely bring “the potential for significant marine issues Sunday-Monday: High surf – Strong winds – Dangerous rip currents – Coastal flooding/beach erosion – Dangerous conditions for S and SE facing harbors.”

Los Angeles County Department of Social Services has already sent out an alert that reiterates to residents that the storm will cause “rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late this Sunday through Monday. Some areas could see up to five inches of rain.  DPSS urges residents to take precautions and stay updated by signing up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov and following the department on social media @ReadyLACounty.” For tips on storm preparedness, you can check Ready LA County.gov Rain

The City of Santa Monica issued an alert today about the storm noting that The National Weather Service of Los Angeles has issued a flood watch for Los Angeles County. “from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening.” and urges residents to “take action now to prepare for storm activity.” directing people to the city’s extreme weather preparedness webpage

The advice on the page states, “Heavy, prolonged rainfall and thunderstorms along the California coast can result in coastal and large-scale urban flooding. Monitor weather reports via www.weather.gov and take action if an active weather alert is issued for Santa Monica. If major rain events are in the forecast, stay home as much as possible. Never drive through standing water or areas closed by public officials. 

Thunderstorms and other weather events, like windstorms, can have additional impacts, such as power outages and downed trees and power lines. Avoid downed power lines and anything that may be touching them – especially water. If power outages are detected, please contact SoCal Edison for outage updates via SCE.com/outage. Stay updated on local weather impacts by signing up for SMAlerts notifications.”

Tropical cyclones have rarely made landfall in Southern California – the San Diego Hurricane of 1858 was the only one to have landfall as a hurricane, followed by the Tropical Cyclones of El Nino in 1938 and 1939. Other tropical storms affecting Los Angeles-area residents include the Long Beach Tropical Storm in 1939, Nora in 1997, Kathleen in 1976, and Kay in 2022. 

The National Hurricane Center estimates that Hilary will come onto American soil with 60mph sustained wind and 40-60 wind gusts in Southern California. Local concerns include flash flood warnings in other counties – with particular caution to residents near former fire sites – and rainfall varying from 2-8 inches, depending on the area. Risks of lightning also indicate a possible fire hazard.

​​Southern California is typically protected from full-level hurricane-intensity storms due to colder seawater and upper-level searing winds – however, this year’s El Nino indicates that ocean temperatures are warmer. August is typically one of the months on the California coast with limited rainfall.

in News
