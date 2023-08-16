August 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @deuce_gym

PAINKLLR Venice Beach to Feature Athletic Competition and Entertainment

Spectators Will Get Free Protein Shakes, Water Samples and Energy Drinks

PAINKLLR Venice Beach, a fitness extravaganza slated for Aug. 19, is set to return for its third year at the Venice Beach Basketball Courts and Muscle Beach. 

Athletic competitions will be showcased such as obstacle courses, weightlifting, and functional fitness-based events. The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Wunderwall will present participants with physical challenges incorporating pull-ups, wall jumps, weightlifting and medicine ball tosses. Visitors can engage in friendly competition at the Air Force Special Warfare booth. The day’s top athlete will be awarded a “kllr” prize.

PAINKLLR also partnered with global brands and organizations including the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, HVMN, C4, and 1st Phorm for free community activities. Spectators can partake in interactive fitness demonstrations, glean insights from experts, and participate in engaging challenges and games. The festivities will commence with a 5k run on the beach, hosted by 1st Phorm, and open to all.

Partner will give spectators for free: 1st Phorm – Dispensing protein shakes, bars, beef sticks, and more, Liquid Death – Distributing free water samples, including new flavors, C4 – Offering complimentary energy drinks, Living Prana – Providing free samples of superfood pancakes. Select vendors such as Ubatuba acai, bevel coffee, bake some noise, TYR, Nocco, and Hermes Holistic will also be present.

This event welcomes the public at no cost. Volunteers and judges are still needed. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/painkllr-venice-beach-2023-tickets-685757718797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Related Posts
Photo: Dope Show Comedy
News, upbeat

Monthly Comedy Show Includes Free Hard Kombucha

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

The Show Includes Local Comedians as Well Ones Who Have Appeared on Netflix Double Rainbow, a live stand-up comedy event,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC to Fill Board Vacancies, Select Lupc Members, Approve Ad Hoc Committees for 23-24 Term

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

13 Residents Apply for 8 Seats on Lupc, Community Officer Erica Moore Seeks Outreach Chair Vacancy, Vnc Poised to Approve...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Avenue Follow-up Interview With Property Owner Daniel Saparzadeh!

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

While Cautiously Optimistic, Conditions at Flower Have Vastly Improved With Bonin & Garcetti Out and Park and Bass In! By...

Photo: Instagram: @unzippedmovie
Hard news, News

Venice-Based Affordable Housing Documentary Debuts at Electric Lodge

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Documentary Focuses on Venice to Highlight America’s Issues on Housing By Zach Armstrong Venice was the location for both...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3M Home Includes Two-Car Garage With Tesla Charger

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Bedrooms Are Outfitted With Custom Closets A contemporary farmhouse situated at 1061 Nowita Pl, to the east of Lincoln, features...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Live-Work Space Close to Iconic Venice Sign Listed for $32 Million

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Realtor Says It Was Brought to Life by Actress Anjelica Huston and Artist and Sculptor Robert Graham A Venice live-work...

Photo: Instagram: @mainstreetsm
Hard, News

What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival

August 11, 2023

Read more
August 11, 2023

The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series By Zach Armstrong Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Interactive Scavenger Hunt Coming to Venice Beach

August 11, 2023

Read more
August 11, 2023

Interaction With Local Denizens May Hold the Key to Unraveling Enigmatic Clues Locals can embark on a unique and imaginative...

Photo: Facebook: @DISC Sports and Spine Center
Hard, News

Opening of New Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrated by Honoring ‘Top Doctors’

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Facility Spans 11,000 Square Feet and Enhances Accessibility to Spine Surgery More than 350 prominent local figures, including esteemed...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Reptile Show For Kids Coming to Venice Library

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Attendees Discover Reptiles’ Origins and Uncover Their Unique Traits On Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m., Thor’s Reptile Show hosted...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown.   By Nick Antonicello  Beach & Brew,...

Photo: Instagram: @mrcharlies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...

