PAINKLLR Venice Beach to Feature Athletic Competition and Entertainment

Spectators Will Get Free Protein Shakes, Water Samples and Energy Drinks

PAINKLLR Venice Beach, a fitness extravaganza slated for Aug. 19, is set to return for its third year at the Venice Beach Basketball Courts and Muscle Beach.

Athletic competitions will be showcased such as obstacle courses, weightlifting, and functional fitness-based events. The U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Wunderwall will present participants with physical challenges incorporating pull-ups, wall jumps, weightlifting and medicine ball tosses. Visitors can engage in friendly competition at the Air Force Special Warfare booth. The day’s top athlete will be awarded a “kllr” prize.

PAINKLLR also partnered with global brands and organizations including the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, HVMN, C4, and 1st Phorm for free community activities. Spectators can partake in interactive fitness demonstrations, glean insights from experts, and participate in engaging challenges and games. The festivities will commence with a 5k run on the beach, hosted by 1st Phorm, and open to all.

Partner will give spectators for free: 1st Phorm – Dispensing protein shakes, bars, beef sticks, and more, Liquid Death – Distributing free water samples, including new flavors, C4 – Offering complimentary energy drinks, Living Prana – Providing free samples of superfood pancakes. Select vendors such as Ubatuba acai, bevel coffee, bake some noise, TYR, Nocco, and Hermes Holistic will also be present.

This event welcomes the public at no cost. Volunteers and judges are still needed. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/painkllr-venice-beach-2023-tickets-685757718797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.