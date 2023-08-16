Monthly Comedy Show Includes Free Hard Kombucha

The Show Includes Local Comedians as Well Ones Who Have Appeared on Netflix

Double Rainbow, a live stand-up comedy event, is now scheduled for every third Friday and Saturday of the month at Aviator Nation located at 1224 Abbot Kinney Blvd. The show showcases local comedians as well as performers who have appeared on platforms such as Netflix, late night TV, Comedy Central, and The Comedy Store.

The doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the show commencing at 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by JuneShine, offering complimentary hard kombucha with the purchase of a ticket. Produced by DOPE SHOW Comedy, additional comedic performances can be explored at DopeShowComedy.com, spanning locations across LA, Long Beach, San Francisco, and Oakland. Stay updated by following the event on Instagram @DopeShowLA.

Seating operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Parties arriving more than 30-40 minutes after the designated start time may encounter the sale of their tickets at the door.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-comedy-at-aviator-nation-in-venice-beach-tickets-627781650817?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.