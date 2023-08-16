Italian-Style Deli Opens in Venice Along Windward Ave

Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette

By Zach Armstrong

Italian deli Ggiata has opened its latest Los Angeles spot at 83 Windward Ave in Venice, CA.

With other locations at West Hollywood and Melrose Avenue, Ggiata is an East-coast style restaurant serving hot and cold sandwiches, breakfast, salads, desserts and more. Menu highlights include The Spicy P, chicken cutlet and spicy vodka on charred seeded baguette; The Don Pepe, grilled balsamic chicken, stracciatella, arugula and balsamic glaze on charred seeded baguette; and the Louie Good, breaded chicken cutlet, homemade Italian buffalo sauce and homemade buttermilk ranch on a charred seeded baguette.

The restaurant also sells its signature Ggiata X Graza “Drizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil. It also sells several types of hats sporting its logo including trucker hats and five panel hats. Catering services are also available.

Ggiata was launched by childhood friends who grew up in Montclair, New Jersey where they say delis were always an anchor in the community. “Our mission is to bring lunchtime staples like fresh chicken cutlets and marinated eggplant to Los Angeles while working with local vendors to source the highest quality ingredients.” the deli states on its website.

The deli’s breakfast menu hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while its lunch menu hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the new restaurant, go to https://www.ggiata.com/.