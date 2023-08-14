$3M Home Includes Two-Car Garage With Tesla Charger

Bedrooms Are Outfitted With Custom Closets

A contemporary farmhouse situated at 1061 Nowita Pl, to the east of Lincoln, features a two-car garage complete with a Tesla charger and direct entry to the front of the house on Nowita Avenue. The entrance is adorned with a gated front yard adorned with flowers. The residence boasts an open floor plan accentuated by high ceilings..

Upon stepping inside the $3 million home, a spacious hallway beckons, leading to a versatile office/bedroom and a well-appointed full bathroom. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a commercial-grade 6-burner stove, double oven, pantry, and a sizable island. Seamlessly connected, the kitchen flows into an expansive great room featuring a fireplace and sliding doors that effortlessly open to the impeccably landscaped backyard. The outdoor haven showcases a comfortable seating area and a captivating fire pit, ideal for hosting gatherings or enjoying serene evenings outdoors.

Ascending to the upper level, three bedrooms await, each thoughtfully outfitted with custom closets. Accompanying these sleeping quarters are two additional well-appointed bathrooms and a dedicated laundry room. The primary bedroom offers a picturesque vista of the lush backyard, and is complemented by a spacious en-suite bathroom boasting dual sinks, a soaking tub, and a carefully designed custom walk-in closet.

For more information and photos, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1061-Nowita-Pl_Venice_CA_90291_M19036-19627.