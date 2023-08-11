August 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @mainstreetsm

What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival

The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series

By Zach Armstrong

Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner, local vendors and a beer garden. This is what attendees of this weekend’s Open Main Street Festival have in store. The Aug. 12-13 event is the first of a three-month, monthly series with other dates including Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 21-22.

Vendors at the event will include: BAO FOOT SPA, Capital One Cafe, Current Tide Studios, LAcarGUY, Maser Condo Sales, Pickle Pop and more.

Below are the activities scheduled for the event. For more information, go to https://www.mainstreetsm.com/

Kids Schedule

SATURDAY

12-5pmSuper Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM).
2-2:45pmMusic with Kira
4-4:30pmCrow Comedy

SUNDAY

12-5pmSuper Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM).
12:00 & 3:15pmBooks & Cookies Musical Story Time
4-4:30pmCrow Comedy

Music Schedule

SATURDAY

6:00amEvent Setup 
12:00pmEvent Begins,Kids ProgramingPump Station
1-6pmSM Pickleballcourts openOcean Park
2:00pmBeer Gardens OpenAshland Hill Lot
3pm-6pmDrag BingoAshland Hill Lot
5pm-7pmPetty TheftTavern on Main Stage
2pm-7pmCabin CreekEdgemar StageEdgemar

SUNDAY

8:30am-11:30amSanta Monica Farmers MarketCA Heritage Museum parking lot
9:00amEvent Setup 
12:00pmEvent Begins,Kids ProgramingPump Station
1pm-6pmSM Pickleballcourts openOcean Park
3pm-4pmDogtown ProphetsTavern on Main Stage
4pm-6pmOld Corn LickersTavern on Main Stage
2pm-7pmDJ MozoAshland Lot

There will also be pop-up pickleball courts on Ocean Park from noon till 6 p.m. Amenities include free intro lessons, live-ball and open play. Spectators can also watch exhibition games featuring experienced, high level players from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.

