What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival

The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series
By Zach Armstrong
Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner, local vendors and a beer garden. This is what attendees of this weekend’s Open Main Street Festival have in store. The Aug. 12-13 event is the first of a three-month, monthly series with other dates including Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 21-22.
Vendors at the event will include: BAO FOOT SPA, Capital One Cafe, Current Tide Studios, LAcarGUY, Maser Condo Sales, Pickle Pop and more.
Below are the activities scheduled for the event. For more information, go to https://www.mainstreetsm.com/.
Kids Schedule
SATURDAY
|12-5pm
|Super Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM).
|2-2:45pm
|Music with Kira
|4-4:30pm
|Crow Comedy
SUNDAY
|12-5pm
|Super Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM).
|12:00 & 3:15pm
|Books & Cookies Musical Story Time
|4-4:30pm
|Crow Comedy
Music Schedule
SATURDAY
|6:00am
|Event Setup
|12:00pm
|Event Begins,Kids Programing
|Pump Station
|1-6pm
|SM Pickleballcourts open
|Ocean Park
|2:00pm
|Beer Gardens Open
|Ashland Hill Lot
|3pm-6pm
|Drag Bingo
|Ashland Hill Lot
|5pm-7pm
|Petty Theft
|Tavern on Main Stage
|2pm-7pm
|Cabin CreekEdgemar Stage
|Edgemar
SUNDAY
|8:30am-11:30am
|Santa Monica Farmers Market
|CA Heritage Museum parking lot
|9:00am
|Event Setup
|12:00pm
|Event Begins,Kids Programing
|Pump Station
|1pm-6pm
|SM Pickleballcourts open
|Ocean Park
|3pm-4pm
|Dogtown Prophets
|Tavern on Main Stage
|4pm-6pm
|Old Corn Lickers
|Tavern on Main Stage
|2pm-7pm
|DJ Mozo
|Ashland Lot
There will also be pop-up pickleball courts on Ocean Park from noon till 6 p.m. Amenities include free intro lessons, live-ball and open play. Spectators can also watch exhibition games featuring experienced, high level players from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.