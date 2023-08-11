Interactive Scavenger Hunt Coming to Venice Beach

Interaction With Local Denizens May Hold the Key to Unraveling Enigmatic Clues

Locals can embark on a unique and imaginative scavenger hunt at the “Venice Beach Bash Scavenger Hunt”.

The journey commences as a live and interactive remote host presents a digital quest. Subsequently, participants venture forth independently, encountering a meticulously curated array of destinations throughout the town. A fusion of exploration, problem-solving, and audacious challenges await as one strides or drives between distinct checkpoints.

Suitable for families and accompanied by canine companions, this endeavor shifts between indoor and outdoor landscapes, featuring an assortment of bonus challenges. Through text, photos are sent to the remote host, a supportive presence who offers guidance. Interaction with local denizens may hold the key to unraveling enigmatic clues. Through the game, concealed treasures are uncovered and local mysteries are unveiled.

For more information, go to https://allevents.in/santa%20monica/venice-beach-bash-scavenger-hunt/10000685898780717.