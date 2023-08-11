August 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Interactive Scavenger Hunt Coming to Venice Beach

Interaction With Local Denizens May Hold the Key to Unraveling Enigmatic Clues

Locals can embark on a unique and imaginative scavenger hunt at the “Venice Beach Bash Scavenger Hunt”. 

The journey commences as a live and interactive remote host presents a digital quest. Subsequently, participants venture forth independently, encountering a meticulously curated array of destinations throughout the town. A fusion of exploration, problem-solving, and audacious challenges await as one strides or drives between distinct checkpoints.

Suitable for families and accompanied by canine companions, this endeavor shifts between indoor and outdoor landscapes, featuring an assortment of bonus challenges. Through text, photos are sent to the remote host, a supportive presence who offers guidance. Interaction with local denizens may hold the key to unraveling enigmatic clues. Through the game, concealed treasures are uncovered and local mysteries are unveiled.

For more information, go to https://allevents.in/santa%20monica/venice-beach-bash-scavenger-hunt/10000685898780717.

in Hard, News
Photo: Facebook: @DISC Sports and Spine Center
Hard, News

Opening of New Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrated by Honoring ‘Top Doctors’

August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

The Facility Spans 11,000 Square Feet and Enhances Accessibility to Spine Surgery More than 350 prominent local figures, including esteemed...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Reptile Show For Kids Coming to Venice Library

August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

Attendees Discover Reptiles’ Origins and Uncover Their Unique Traits On Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m., Thor’s Reptile Show hosted...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown.   By Nick Antonicello  Beach & Brew,...

Photo: Instagram: @mrcharlies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...

Photo: Steven Barber
News, upbeat

How a Venice Filmmaker Became the Man Behind America’s Top Aerospace Statues

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

Before the Monument Business, Steven Barber Was an Entertainer, an Actor, a Novelist, and a Documentarian. By Zach Armstrong Forty...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Volunteers Welcome to Clean Venice Beach in “Suits on the Sand”

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...

Photo: Instagram @sir_tanky2023
News

Man Found Sealed in Barrel on Malibu Beach Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3.5M Ocean Ave Property Features At-Home Gym and Sauna

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beachside Marina del Rey Property Lists for Over $6M

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Property Along Venice Beach Boardwalk Includes Three-Stop Elevator

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...
News, Video

(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...

