(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails.
@yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie #fypシ#food#karaoke ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
August 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @yovenicenews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
August 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...
August 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello Beach & Brew,...
August 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...
August 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Before the Monument Business, Steven Barber Was an Entertainer, an Actor, a Novelist, and a Documentarian. By Zach Armstrong Forty...
August 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...
August 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...
August 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...
The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located...
Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property...
Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows...
August 4, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...
August 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
