Opening of New Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrated by Honoring ‘Top Doctors’

The Facility Spans 11,000 Square Feet and Enhances Accessibility to Spine Surgery

More than 350 prominent local figures, including esteemed doctors, athletes, celebrities, and business leaders, gathered for a tribute to L.A. ‘s 2023 class of Castle Connolly-ranked “Top Doctors,” but also offered attendees an exclusive preview of the region’s latest state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, Patch reported.

The event and cocktail reception was a collaborative effort by DISC Sports & Spine Center and Modern Luxury Angeleno.

Festivities commenced with a tour of the unveiled DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey. The facility spans 11,000 square feet and enhances the city’s accessibility to advanced minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management.

Participants explored the ASC’s two operating rooms, replete with Zeiss microscopes and NuVasive’s Pulse platform. The facility further boasts a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit bay, four private patient rooms, a family lounge, private consultation chamber, and a contemporary waiting area. The architectural conception of this facility was crafted by Taylor Design, with construction meticulously executed by Cannon Building.