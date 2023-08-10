August 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @DISC Sports and Spine Center

Opening of New Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrated by Honoring ‘Top Doctors’

The Facility Spans 11,000 Square Feet and Enhances Accessibility to Spine Surgery

More than 350 prominent local figures, including esteemed doctors, athletes, celebrities, and business leaders, gathered for a tribute to L.A. ‘s 2023 class of Castle Connolly-ranked “Top Doctors,” but also offered attendees an exclusive preview of the region’s latest state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, Patch reported.

The event and cocktail reception was a collaborative effort by DISC Sports & Spine Center and Modern Luxury Angeleno. 

Festivities commenced with a tour of the unveiled DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey. The facility spans 11,000 square feet and enhances the city’s accessibility to advanced minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management. 

Participants explored the ASC’s two operating rooms, replete with Zeiss microscopes and NuVasive’s Pulse platform. The facility further boasts a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit bay, four private patient rooms, a family lounge, private consultation chamber, and a contemporary waiting area. The architectural conception of this facility was crafted by Taylor Design, with construction meticulously executed by Cannon Building.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Reptile Show For Kids Coming to Venice Library

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Attendees Discover Reptiles’ Origins and Uncover Their Unique Traits On Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m., Thor’s Reptile Show hosted...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown.   By Nick Antonicello  Beach & Brew,...

Photo: Instagram: @mrcharlies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...

Photo: Steven Barber
News, upbeat

How a Venice Filmmaker Became the Man Behind America’s Top Aerospace Statues

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Before the Monument Business, Steven Barber Was an Entertainer, an Actor, a Novelist, and a Documentarian. By Zach Armstrong Forty...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Volunteers Welcome to Clean Venice Beach in “Suits on the Sand”

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...

Photo: Instagram @sir_tanky2023
News

Man Found Sealed in Barrel on Malibu Beach Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3.5M Ocean Ave Property Features At-Home Gym and Sauna

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beachside Marina del Rey Property Lists for Over $6M

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Property Along Venice Beach Boardwalk Includes Three-Stop Elevator

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...
News, Video

(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Charm Meets LA: Pa’s Biscuitisserie Pops Up at Coucou for Biscuit Delights

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR