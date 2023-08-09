August 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @mrcharlies

Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk

The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.”

By Zach Armstrong

Imagine a McDonald’s that was 100% meat-free, dairy-free and sustainability-driven all while having a sense of humor about itself. Mr. Charlie’s, which has opened a new Venice location at 1827 Ocean Front Walk, is just that. 

With two other locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Mr. Charlie’s is trying to “redefine fast food” by addressing serious issues in a not-so-serious and sarcastic fashion. Menu items mock those of McDonald’s with menu items including the “Big Chuck”, the “Not a Hamburger”, the “Not a Cheeseburger”, the “Double Not”, the “Not a Chicken Sandwich”, the “Not Chicken Nuggets”, and the “British Chips (Just fries)”. Its take on the Happy Meal is the “Frowny”, a choice of Not a Hamburger, Not a Cheeseburger, Double Not, Not a Chicken Sandwich or BigChuck, with 4 nuggets, fries & drink; or the “Mini Frowny”, a choice of Not a Hamburger, Not a Cheeseburger, with 2 nuggets, mini fries and drink.

The chain aims to employ people who need a second chance but have been “overlooked by a broken system.” It partnered with the Dream Center to give opportunities to those transitioning from homelessness, incarceration or addiction. 

“We’re three weird dudes, a lovable Korean chef, a manifesting Brit and a creative, who’s honestly an alien. Brave misfits, creators, disrupters and Dada’s (!!!), who give a sh*t about the world and the people we share it with.” the founders write of themselves on its website. “We are the future, the new wave of experiencing fast food, the kinder and cleaner alternative, powered by the people for the people.”

Mr. Charlie’s Venice location is open everyday from 11:11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Its other L.A. spot is located at 612 N. La Brea Ave. For more information, go to https://mrcharlies.co/.

