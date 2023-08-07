Beachside Marina del Rey Property Lists for Over $6M

Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios

Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property at 1 Ironsides Street provides the epitome of beachfront living. The three-story residence boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

The open floor plan has rich hardwood floors and fireplaces in both the living room and family room. The high ceilings are adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows. The gourmet kitchen features double ovens, a gas cook-top, a sink with disposal, and an ice maker located in the center island. The main bedroom encompasses a cedar-lined walk-in closet, a sitting room, and library. The primary bath features a spa tub, a double vanity adorned with Lalique fixtures and a spacious shower.

Two 3rd-floor offices present the possibility of being reconverted into outdoor patios. Parking is available side-by-side parking in the garage, and two additional private garages.

