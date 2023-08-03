Southern Charm Meets LA: Pa’s Biscuitisserie Pops Up at Coucou for Biscuit Delights

Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice

By Dolores Quintana

Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new pop-up biscuit concept, will debut at Coucou for a limited six-day engagement in August. Conceived by Nick Westbrook, Pa’s pays homage to his Southern roots and childhood memories of savoring delectable biscuit treats at specialty restaurants that remain absent in LA.

Westbrook explains, “Where I come from, the biscuit is a fresh-from-the-oven centerpiece, not an afterthought. It doesn’t sit in a pastry case, but rather takes the spotlight it deserves.”

Pa’s Biscuitisserie offers a Georgia-style “drop biscuit” recipe crafted with specially sourced soft winter wheat from Kentucky. The result of years of refinement, these fluffy and buttery treats hold sentimental value, as Westbrook fondly recalls making them with his grandfather (lovingly referred to as “Pa”) during his early years. Drop biscuits are known for their minimal stirring and are gently “dropped” on the pan, preserving their delicate texture, unlike the layers typically associated with canned biscuits.

The menu boasts three tiers representing Westbrook’s favorite ways to enjoy these headlining biscuits: sandwich, gravy, and sweet. The mouthwatering offerings include:

Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich – Buttermilk-brined with lemon pickled cabbage & remoulade. Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich – Featuring applewood bacon, scrambled egg, and two-year cheddar. Spicy Lamb Sausage & Gravy Biscuit – Merguez, shallot, and Summerhill goat milk bechamel create a delightful fusion. Jam & Honey Butter Biscuit – Served with organic strawberry jam and house-made spiced honey butter.

Pa’s Biscuitisserie will be popping up at Coucou on the following dates and times:

Sunday (8/6) & Monday (8/7), 8 AM – 1 PM

Sunday (8/13) & Monday (8/14), 8 AM – 1 PM

Sunday (8/20) & Monday (8/21), 8 AM – 1 PM

Beyond the residency at Coucou, Pa’s Biscuitisserie will continue its journey, popping up at various locations throughout LA and catering events with custom orders.