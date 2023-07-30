July 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

$3M Home Feature Vaulted Ceilings and Duplex Townhomes

Boasting Vaulted Ceilings, It Is Complete With Two Bedrooms, Two Baths, and a Fireplace

This $3.1 million property at 31 Buccaneer St, comprising two attached townhomes (duplex), has a spacious private outdoor entertaining area, providing an ideal setting for gatherings or relaxing in the ocean breeze.

Boasting vaulted ceilings and an open loft living space, it is complete with two bedrooms, two baths, and a fireplace. Ascending the stairs to the upper level, an open hallway leads to two deck areas offering privacy. The front townhome unit features three bedrooms and three baths. Its main level showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light and facilitate an indoor-outdoor flow. 

The modern kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large island, and granite countertops. On the upper level, a den music area and a bathroom adorned with a walk-in shower, deep soaking tub, and dual vanity sinks provide a spa-like experience. The primary bedroom suite boasts a private, triangular-shaped balcony. A spiral staircase from this patio leads to an expansive rooftop deck, offering more views.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/31-Buccaneer-St_Venice_CA_90292_M13612-88366?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $5M Home on the Market in Venice

July 29, 2023

Read more
July 29, 2023

Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Second Home of “Glass Ladies” Series on Market for $5M

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

It Is Listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass The Venice Glass Ladies, a collection of exquisitely crafted homes in...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

These Food Trucks Are Coming to the Next First Friday on Abbot Kinney

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

These Eight Food Trucks Will Be Setting up Shop By Zach Armstrong The Abbot Kinney First Friday will be taking...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Coco Beach Bar & Grill Opens on Washington Blvd

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Vegas Comes to Venice as Several Hundred Attend Gala Blowout Thursday Evening By Nick Antonicello Known as Islands for decades,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Owa Debuts on Abbot Kinney

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

A New Japanese Restaurant and Craft Cocktail Bar Opens on Abbot Kinney This Week  By Nick Antonicello Another new Japanese...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd

July 24, 2023

Read more
July 24, 2023

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$5M Marina del Rey Home Includes Marble-Floored Libraries

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Four Bedroom, Four and a Half Bathroom Property Comes With a Three-Car Garage This canal-front villa presents an extended...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Eight-Unit Condo Project on Pisani Place Approved by Planning Commission

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Proposed Development Includes Construction of a Four-Story Building On July 13, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted in...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...

Photo: Instagram: @kavahanabar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Kava Bar Holding Pop up at Upcoming Mar Vista Market

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii By Zach Armstrong LA kava-only bar Kavahana will...

Photo: Instagram: @james_beach
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central American Restaurant to Replace James Beach Space

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is...

Photo: Barry Cassilly
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Opinion) Abbot Kinney Street Vending Turns Ugly

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly By Barry Cassilly Abbot Kinney might be the most...
News, Video

(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...

Photo: Instagram: @theplaylistnation
News, Real Estate

Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR