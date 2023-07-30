$3M Home Feature Vaulted Ceilings and Duplex Townhomes

Boasting Vaulted Ceilings, It Is Complete With Two Bedrooms, Two Baths, and a Fireplace

This $3.1 million property at 31 Buccaneer St, comprising two attached townhomes (duplex), has a spacious private outdoor entertaining area, providing an ideal setting for gatherings or relaxing in the ocean breeze.

Boasting vaulted ceilings and an open loft living space, it is complete with two bedrooms, two baths, and a fireplace. Ascending the stairs to the upper level, an open hallway leads to two deck areas offering privacy. The front townhome unit features three bedrooms and three baths. Its main level showcases floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light and facilitate an indoor-outdoor flow.

The modern kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large island, and granite countertops. On the upper level, a den music area and a bathroom adorned with a walk-in shower, deep soaking tub, and dual vanity sinks provide a spa-like experience. The primary bedroom suite boasts a private, triangular-shaped balcony. A spiral staircase from this patio leads to an expansive rooftop deck, offering more views.

