July 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Coco Beach Bar & Grill Opens on Washington Blvd

Vegas Comes to Venice as Several Hundred Attend Gala Blowout Thursday Evening

By Nick Antonicello

Known as Islands for decades, enter Coco Beach, the latest new restaurant and bar to descend upon Washington Boulevard on the Marina side of the block.

For friends, family and other invited guests greeted owner Raj Mittal as samples of the new menu were offered as appetizers as well as exotic bar selections were consumed by a happy crowd of well wishers Thursday evening.

Several prominent locals were also on hand that included Nico Ruderman and Yolanda Gonzalez, newly elected members of the Venice Neighborhood Council as well Mario Velasco, the head of the Venice Chamber of Commerce to support the community’s latest food and beverage venue.

The décor was straight out of Las Vegas as the owner is a resident of Sin City and that brand of fun and excitement was on display with a DJ and a fierce, female fire-eating performer to the delight of those in attendance.

Located at 404 Washington just across the street from Beach & Brew, the official opening is Friday, July 21st and expectations seem high as several onlookers thought this invitation-only event was open to the public.

According to management, there will be music on Friday and Saturday evenings and Coco Beach has one of the larger parking lots of any establishment in Venice and is still a short walk to the pier and beach.

Welcome Coco Beach to the neighborhood, a new host for both tourists and locals alike!

Nick Antonicello is a 30-year Venetian who covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take on Dogtown? Email him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
