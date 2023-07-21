Eight-Unit Condo Project on Pisani Place Approved by Planning Commission

The Proposed Development Includes Construction of a Four-Story Building

On July 13, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted in favor of the redevelopment plans for a trio of 1940s duplexes in Venice. KMK Capital Corp. submitted the project to the Planning Department for review in February 2022, Urbanize LA reported.

The duplexes, located just south of Venice Boulevard at 2308-2310 S. Pisani Place, are now slated to be razed and replaced with for-sale condos. The proposed development entails the construction of a new four-story building spanning approximately 15,000 square feet. This building will house eight one-, two-, and three-bedroom condominiums, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 square feet.

Breakform Design is the architect for the project while engineering firms include Obando & Associates Inc., Flores Engineering, John Labib & Associates and Irvine Geotechnical Inc., Yo Venice previously reported.