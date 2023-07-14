July 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal

Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior

Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling an adorable bungalow situated along one of Venice’s delightful walk streets, Dirt.com reported. The deal, valued at $2.4 million, involved the charming 1920s California Craftsman home.

Nestled on a petite 3,100-square-foot plot, the classic residence boasts a black exterior, concealed behind a tall fence and security gates. Over the past two decades, the property underwent substantial updates since Giamatti, a decorated actor known for winning Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG awards, and his now-former wife Elizabeth acquired it for $665,000.

As the house was sold privately, limited information is available about the unpretentious dwelling, which offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across approximately 1,100 square feet. The compact grounds feature a flourishing clover lawn, while an alley at the rear of the house reveals a stainless-steel gate leading to an off-street parking area.

