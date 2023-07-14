Architecture Outlet Looks Inside Venice Home of Designer Lenny Steinberg

Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects

Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to Wallpaper, allowing photos of course, about her Venice home boasting her own design concepts.

The residence of the L.A.-based designer is near Frank Gehry’s Norton House, an iconic structure from the mid-1980s that resembles a lifeguard tower. During the 1990s, the designer, along with her husband, a prominent lawyer, established their home in this area. They undertook a renovation project on a 1960s post-and-beam duplex, transforming it into a minimalist abode that currently serves as an archive and showroom, showcasing the designer’s five decades of work, as well as her art and object collection.

A graduate of UCLA, Steinberg’s work is influenced by local landscape and culture along with progressive architects who moved to Southern California in the early 20th-century, according to KCET. One notable project of hers is the remodel of a 1970s California home of actor Barbara Bain featuring custom furniture such as her stainless steel “push-me, pull-U” sofa lounge, “split cube” tables and “drop back” chair. Along with designer Sarah Binder, she created the company VIVID.

To read the piece and look inside Steinberg’s home, go to https://www.wallpaper.com/architecture/lenny-steinberg-profile-los-angeles-usa.