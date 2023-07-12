July 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Live Jazz Night Coming to Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista

A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax

By Zach Armstrong

George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play his alto sax at 7:30 p.m. at Rustic Kitchen on Thursday July 13.

The event is part of Rustic Kitchen’s “Live Jazz Nights”. The restaurant is located in Mar Vista at 3523 S Centinela Ave. It is a deli-style cafe and gourmet market that becomes a restaurant and wine bar.

For more information, go to https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/rustic-kitchen-live-jazz-nights-07-13-2023-39465.

