July 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Realtor.com

Remodeled 13-Unit Apartment Building in Mar Vista on Market for $6M

Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops

By Zach Armstrong

At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location of the Bradley on Pacific apartment complex, is on the market as a 13-unit property for $5.99 million, according to Realtor.com.

The remodeled, 7,108-square-foot building has been revitalized with upgrades for its in-unit washer/dryers, flooring, new appliances, new kitchen countertops with new ‘soft-close’ cabinets, farmhouse Sinks, bathrooms and new LED Interior Lighting, according to the real estate website. 

It includes (2) 2-bed/2-bath units, (7) 1-bed/1-bath units and (4) studio apartments. The entire property has undergone the following renovations. “This is a perfect opportunity for a yield-focused investor looking to purchase a turn-key asset in one of the most desirable rental markets in Southern California.” states Realtor.com of the listing. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/12240-Pacific-Ave_Los-Angeles_CA_90066_M17092-03205.

