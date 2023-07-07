July 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Penthouse Condo in Marina del Rey On Market for $1.85 Million

Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances

Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo is on the market for $1.85 million to provide luxurious coastal living. 

Located at 4141 Glencoe Ave Unit 512, Marina del Rey, the unit provides an ocean-view and showcases a integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, with Fleetwood sliders that open up to reveal a 180-degree wrap-around private patio. With over 2,500 square feet of space, this home features an entertainment area ideal for hosting guests.

Its design includes walnut cabinets, Neolith Stone countertops, and Viking appliances. Electronic shades allow for control of natural light entering the living spaces. The unit also incorporates 100-year-old reclaimed brick. A built-in projector and a 100-inch movie screen are provided for movie nights or immersive gaming sessions.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/4141-Glencoe-Ave-Unit-512_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M16989-26793.

in News, Real Estate
