Happy Hour Hosted by C&O Cucina Provides Networking Opportunities

Attendees Indulge in Complimentary Killer Garlic Rolls and Participate in a Raffle

Angelinos can attend the monthly VCC Happy Hour, hosted by C&O, on Wednesday, July 12th, at C&O Cucina located at 3016 Washington Blvd in Marina del Rey.

Experience an evening of networking opportunities with members of the Venice Chamber and potential members. In addition, indulge in complimentary Killer Garlic Rolls and participate in a raffle for a C&O gift certificate.

Ticket Prices are $10 for members and $15 for prospective members. Prospective members are welcome to attend two events before deciding to join. Please note that there are no refunds for cancellations made within 5 days prior to the event.