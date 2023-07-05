Venice Shorts: Boheme Offers Unique Retail Experience Along Lincoln Blvd

This Side-By-Side Retail Units Neighbor the Iconic Manny’s Bicycles

By Nick Antonicello

The next best shopping experience slowly coming to age is Lincoln Boulevard and BOHEME Venice is leading that charge.

Located at 1817 Lincoln Boulevard on the west side of the street, BOHEME has joined a collection of new retailers including COOSHI, The New Bar and another boxing and training venue, Shavecito with it’s ow 12-foot ring for close combat training for the love of the sweet science.

This collection of side-by-side retail units neighbor the iconic Manny’s Bicycles, that has occupied that space just south of Lincoln Hardware for decades.

For this strip of Lincoln is the latest in new retail that is unique to Venice and offers locals and tourists alike just another place to shop here in Dogtown!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip to share? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com