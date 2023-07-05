GoFundMe Created to Support Family That Escaped RV Fire Death

The Mother and Kids Are Safe While They Await a Restraining Order From Their Father

By Zach Armstrong

A GoFundMe has been created for a mother and four children who narrowly escaped death after their RV home in Venice was set ablaze by an allegedly abusive father who is now in custody.

“The mother and kids are now safe and sheltered while they await a restraining order from their father.” Sandra Clark who started the page said on the account. “The mother who had bruises on both her face and body now has a chance to start a new life with her children, three girls ages 3, 6 and 12 and a boy, age 14. It’s time for these kids to be kids and for this brave mom to be loved and supported by caring people. Thank you for your generosity”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe raised $1,290 of a $25,000 goal.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reported injuries in the fire that occurred last week.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park released a statement describing the RV fire as one among many incidents throughout the year that highlight the severe risks to life, safety, and the environment posed by these unregulated vehicles. Expressing anger and sadness regarding these situations, she pledged to continue working daily towards progress by implementing rules and programs that would ultimately lead to a solution.