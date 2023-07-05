July 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

GoFundMe Created to Support Family That Escaped RV Fire Death

The Mother and Kids Are Safe While They Await a Restraining Order From Their Father

By Zach Armstrong

A GoFundMe has been created for a mother and four children who narrowly escaped death after their RV home in Venice was set ablaze by an allegedly abusive father who is now in custody.

“The mother and kids are now safe and sheltered while they await a restraining order from their father.” Sandra Clark who started the page said on the account. “The mother who had bruises on both her face and body now has a chance to start a new life with her children, three girls ages 3, 6 and 12 and a boy, age 14. It’s time for these kids to be kids and for this brave mom to be loved and supported by caring people. Thank you for your generosity”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe raised $1,290 of a $25,000 goal. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reported injuries in the fire that occurred last week. 

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park released a statement describing the RV fire as one among many incidents throughout the year that highlight the severe risks to life, safety, and the environment posed by these unregulated vehicles. Expressing anger and sadness regarding these situations, she pledged to continue working daily towards progress by implementing rules and programs that would ultimately lead to a solution.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook: @New Bethel Baptist Church
News

L.A. Council Votes to Preserve Historic Venice Church

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

The Church Has Served as a Pillar for the African American Community By Zach Armstrong Councilwoman Traci Park spearheaded a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Boheme Offers Unique Retail Experience Along Lincoln Blvd

July 5, 2023

Read more
July 5, 2023

This Side-By-Side Retail Units Neighbor the Iconic Manny’s Bicycles By Nick Antonicello The next best shopping experience slowly coming to...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4, 2023

Read more
July 4, 2023

Venice Celebrates Its 118th Birthday, America Now 247 Years Young!  By Nick Antonicello Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Marina del Rey Home on Market For $3.7M

July 3, 2023

Read more
July 3, 2023

The First Floor Boasts a Private Suite and a Bonus Kitchen Situated in the esteemed Silver Strand community, this three-story...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two-Unit Condo on Market For $3M

July 2, 2023

Read more
July 2, 2023

Walking Out of the Living Room Onto the Beach Creates a Coastal Connection This contemporary style condo, a two-unit building...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

News Segment Tours Inside Simpsons’ Writers Venice Home “The Tectonic House”

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Torqued Geometric Shapes, Corrugated Steel and Cement Board Are Throughout the Property By Zach Armstrong California Live’s Jessica Vilchis of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

Photo: Facebook: @Ludwig van Beethoven FanPage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Survey) Do You Approve of Jeremy Adler’s Purchase of Beethoven Market?

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The New Venue Will Have Outdoor Seating, Replacing the Current Parking Lot By Zach Armstrong Remodeling has started on the...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Cozymeal Offers Venice Beach Weekend Food Tours

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Participants Discover Local Dishes Such as Plant-Forward Foods or Scoops of Ice Cream Led by an expert local guide, the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Casa 12 Opens to Public at Washington Square

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Just Steps From the Beach, a New Name Now Resides in a Popular Dining Location! By Nick Antonicello Formerly 12...
News

Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Facials don’t have to be invasive. That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the...
News, Video

(Video) Learn To Grow and Source Food Sustainably at This Venice Garden

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Where Are You Going On Vacation This Summer?

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

 We want to know what Venice’s locals are up to this vacation season. By Zach Armstrong May gray seems to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR