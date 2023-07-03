July 3, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Mediterranean Marina del Rey Home on Market For $3.7M

The First Floor Boasts a Private Suite and a Bonus Kitchen

Situated in the esteemed Silver Strand community, this three-story $3.7 million Mediterranean beach home has a remodeled interior that sets the tone for elegance. The chef’s kitchen, embellished with sub Zero and Thermador appliances, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts.

The first floor boasts a private suite and a bonus kitchen. The exquisite primary suite features dual walk-in closets, while the sensational primary bath showcases a freestanding tub and a steam shower. There are also multiple patios and indoor/outdoor areas. A private garden patio provides a serene oasis. Parking is abundant, courtesy of a spacious three-car garage that also includes additional storage space to accommodate various needs.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/135-Privateer-Mall_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M16090-95511?from=srp-list-card

in News, Real Estate
