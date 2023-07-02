Two-Unit Condo on Market For $3M

Walking Out of the Living Room Onto the Beach Creates a Coastal Connection

This contemporary style condo, a two-unit building with both units available for purchase for $2.99 million, was built in 2008 and offers a beachfront living experience with its three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The unique feature of walking straight out of the living room onto the beach creates a connection to the coastal surroundings. The main living area is situated on the beach level, boasting a custom kitchen with granite counters, a walk-in pantry, and Viking appliances. The second and third floors are located at the rear of the building. One bedroom is located on the beach level, while the second level features an office/bedroom. The primary bedroom, showcasing side ocean views, is accompanied by an en-suite bathroom.

Panoramic views spanning from Palos Verdes to Malibu can be enjoyed from the two rooftop decks. Amenities include two parking spaces, an elevator, and laundry facilities.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3007-Ocean-Front-Walk_Venice_CA_90291_M95488-92957?from=srp-list-card.