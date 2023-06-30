News Segment Tours Inside Simpsons’ Writers Venice Home “The Tectonic House”

Torqued Geometric Shapes, Corrugated Steel and Cement Board Are Throughout the Property

By Zach Armstrong

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis of NBC Los Angeles toured the Venice Beach design home of “The Simpsons” screenwriters, Stewart Burns & Lillian Yu, otherwise known as The Tectonic House.

Designed in 2001, the four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home is four and a half blocks from the beach and comprises 2,522 square feet. A walkway on the second floor gives the feel of it being two homes. With torqued geometric shapes, folded planes, corrugated steel and cement board throughout the property, it features two steel-framed towers that face the sky.

Last year, the property was reportedly listed on the market with real estate advisory Engel & Völkers Santa Monica for $5.8 million.



During the news segment, Vilchis also spoke with the property’s broker, Sandra Miller, on best tips and advice for homebuyers in the current market. To view the whole video, visit https://www.nbclosangeles.com/california-live/go-inside-venice-beachs-architectural-wonder-the-tectonic-house/3177701/.