Cozymeal Offers Venice Beach Weekend Food Tours

Participants Discover Local Dishes Such as Plant-Forward Foods or Scoops of Ice Cream

Led by an expert local guide, the “Weekend Food Tour” by Cozymeal held on weekends, explores the diverse cuisine signature of Venice Beach neighborhood. Participants can join beach-goers as they discover local dishes ranging from plant-forward foods to decadent scoops of ice cream.

The weekend tour begins with a surfer’s breakfast smoothie bowl. The journey continues along the iconic boardwalk, where participants can sample dishes, including cheesy quesabirria in consomé and crispy fish tacos. Each dish served reflects the culture and history of the neighborhood.

To provide a more inclusive experience, large tour groups may be requested to break into smaller individual groups.

For more information, go to https://www.cozymeal.com/food-tour/22401/explore-venice-beach.