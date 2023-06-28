Venice Shorts: Casa 12 Opens to Public at Washington Square

Just Steps From the Beach, a New Name Now Resides in a Popular Dining Location!

By Nick Antonicello

Formerly 12 Washington and then Ado, Casa 12 opened to the public Friday evening to the delight of locals and tourists.

I stopped in just to check it out and the inside has been completely renovated with a great menu and wine list as I had the grilled Octopus and the Risotto Frutti Di Mare and both were spectacular.

Casa 12 is located 12 Washington Blvd and the number is 310-483-3577.

Two more dining locations are scheduled for opening in July as well at 20 Washington (Divani) and the old Islands location, Coco Beach.

It is clear that the pandemic is in the rearview as new businesses are now opening just as we approach the all important summer season for this bustling urban beach enclave.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers all things Venice. Have a take or tip, email him at nantoni@mindspring.com