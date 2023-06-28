Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

Facials don’t have to be invasive.

That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the practice more accessible and less invasive.

Skin Laundry facials rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve clarity for transformative results through the use of advanced medical-grade laser and energy-based devices.

“Skincare is healthcare, it shouldn’t cost a lot or hurt to get a facial. The skin is the biggest organ on your body and it’s what you face the world in,” said Mina Chun, Director of Clinical Innovation and Education, BSN, RN. “Much like health and working out, skincare requires a routine in order to maintain clean, bright, and healthy skin.”

Over the last 10 years, Skin Laundry has evolved and expanded to 35 clinics in the United States and nearly 50 worldwide, founded on a mission to make advanced skincare technology accessible, efficacious, and less invasive with little to no downtime.

Skin Laundry experts are made up of Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Associates overseen by board-certified dermatologists, to create custom treatment plans that determine what types and how often you should have facials done to achieve your personal skin

goals, which can be executed through Skin Laundry memberships. Skin Laundry facials treat most common skin concerns, including acne, Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation(PIH), acne scarring, texture, hyperpigmentation, melasma, sun spots, fine lines and wrinkles, rosacea, and more.

“We are committed to bringing you the best results in improving your skin quality and health,” Chun said. “Our treatments are designed to restructure the skin from within. Not only do our treatments target what you want to correct, but they also prevent and improve the quality of your skin over time. Our protocols and procedures are dictated by our team of medical doctors and skin care experts so that you get the results you want, and that process is safe for all skin tones.

“We designed our clinics to resemble a California beach bungalow, a vast departure from a regular dermatologists’ office. Although the vibes are relaxed and friendly, the service is medical grade,” said Mina Chun, Director of Clinical Innovation and Education, BSN, RN.

Three membership levels are available, designed to help you reach your skin goals. During your first visit, Skin Laundry medical professionals will create a customized treatment plan with recommendations of which membership would best suit you.

“All of our treatments are performed by Registered Nurses and Nurse practitioners. During your consultation, we work to understand the current state of your skin and come up with treatment recommendations tailored to your skin goals.” Chun said.

For $150 a month, members can receive one Signature Laser facial. The next level is $250 a month, and members receive one Power Signature or Power Signature+ facial or two Signature Laser or two Thermo Fractional facials. The third level, called Rejuvenate, is the most powerful treatment with one Power Duo facial or three Signature Laser or three Thermo Fractional facials.

“We do this through membership because taking care of one’s skin health is a commitment and journey, and being able to adjust what technology and skincare products we use is important in the process. We want our technology to be accessible,” said Chun. “Through membership we are

reinforcing that consistency.”

In addition to facial treatments, Skin Laundry offers a medical-grade skincare line that addresses a comprehensive array of skincare needs, balancing the benefits of potent active ingredients and ultimate hydration to support radiant, healthy skin.

“We want to see results and be with you in that journey,” said Chun. “We want to make sure the skin you’re seeing in the mirror is the healthiest.”

